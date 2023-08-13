Guwahati: The overall flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday with another person losing his life in the past 24 hours.

One person perished in the flood waters in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district which is the second worst-affected district after Dhemaji. With this, the death toll due to floods in Assam rose to 12 so far this year.

Altogether 75,209 people in 357 villages across eight districts of the state still remain affected by floods. Scores of houses are completely inundated with flood waters flowing above the roofs in Dhemaji district.

The districts which are still reeling under the flood waters are Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur.

A total of 46,754 people have been affected in Dhemaji followed by Sivasagar, where 22,650 people are still reeling under the flood waters.

As many as 1,515 people are forced to stay in 61 relief camps set up by the respective district administrations in the affected districts after being rendered homeless.

The floods have damaged hundreds of houses, and affected over 6,136 hectares of crop areas, besides damaging several roads, bridges, culverts, irrigation canals and embankments.

On the other hand, over 21,139 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.

Meanwhile, the river Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri and Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while Disang and Dikhou are flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou in Sivasagar district respectively.