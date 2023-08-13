Guwahati: Three persons suspected to be poachers were reportedly apprehended near the India-Bhutan border in Assam on Sunday.

They were nabbed in a joint operation by the Forest Department of Chirang district in Assam and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

They were identified as Biren Narzary, Noweswar Basumatary, and Nal Bahadur Magar.

All of them are reported to be residents of Chirang.

Rhino hooves, skin, a handmade pistol, and bullets were seized from their possession.

The accused have also alleged told the officials that they had recently poached two rhinos in the Manas National Park.

It may be mentioned that in recent months, at least two rhinos were found dead mysteriously in Manas.

An investigation is being carried out in connection with the killings.

The confession of the accused persons is also being verified.