GUWAHATI: A leader of the ruling BJP in Assam has been expelled by the party after alleged suicide by a woman member of the party.

Notably, the expelled BJP leader’s name came up for his alleged involvement in the alleged suicide of the woman member of the saffron party.

It may be mentioned here that on August 11, a woman leader of Assam BJP died allegedly by committing suicide at her Guwahati residence.

According to the reports, the woman leader took this extreme step after her intimate photos with another leader of the party went viral on social media.

Also read: BJP will not win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Assam Congress chief

Following this, the Assam BJP expelled its member, who was seen in the intimate photos with the dead woman leader of the party.

Meanwhile, the police in Assam have launched an investigation into the case.