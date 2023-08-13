GUWAHATI: “The BJP is trying to create a hateful environment in Assam before the 2024 elections, because they have realised that they can not retain power.”

This statement was stated by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

“The latest example is the arms training program conducted by them in a school in Mangaldoi recently,” the Assam Congress president said.

Borah said that “this is a big conspiracy by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”.

“The people of Assam must maintain peace and be prepared to throw out BJP-RSS from the state,” said Bhupen Borah.

He made this remarks while participating in a public meeting in Gogamukh on Saturday.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah also slammed the BJP government in the Centre over the Manipur issue.

“For the last three months, Manipur is in turmoil and the Prime Minister keeps his mouth shut while the state’s chief minister is pretending as if nothing happened there,” he said.