Guwahati: A woman in her early 20s from Guwahati, Assam died after drowning in the Umtru River in Meghalaya.

As per reports, the woman identified as 21-year-old Pooja Sarkar had gone to the Panitola area for a picnic.

However, during the picnic, she fell into the river.

Also Read: Assam: Man lynched in Lanka over suspicion of theft

Her friends tried to rescue her but she drowned eventually.

Fire and Emergency Services were informed but they were only able to recover her dead body.

It may be mentioned that the local dorbar had earlier warned the residents about picnicking at Umtru River.

Also Read: Assam: Two ULFA-I linkmen arrested in Sivasagar

They cited a series of drowning instances.

However, people from outside the area continued to picnic in the area.

The incident of the woman’s death is currently being investigated.