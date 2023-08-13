HOJAI: A man at Lanka in Assam was allegedly lynched by a mob over suspicion of theft.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday (August 13).

The deceased person has been identified as Hipzur Rahman.

A team of police rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.

However, by the time police reached the incident spot, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has launched an investigation into the case.

Six persons have also been apprehended by the police in connection with the case.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as: Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty and Sandhu Mazumdar.