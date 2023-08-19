Imphal: Three activists of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) were arrested in Singjamei bazaar in Manipur‘s Imphal on Friday night while they were trying to extort money from a shopkeeper.

Four mobile handsets and some incriminating documents were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The arrested rebels are identified as Oinam Milson alias Thoi, 34, Salam Ranjit alias Ahumsuba, 33, and Haobijam Haridas, 39.

They were produced before the duty magistrate, Imphal West district on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody for six days. They are in the Singjamei police station.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in Chaobok Lilong, Imphal.

The joint team recovered a Chinese hand grenade, a country-made pipe launcher loaded with explosive material, one Carbine, one P266 Pistol, ammunition of different calibers, and other war-like stores.

The police said that the arrests and recoveries are a major blow to the KCP (Taibanganba) and will help to curb extortion and other criminal activities in the state.