Imphal: Two alleged drug smugglers – one from Assam and another from Manipur were nabbed in a frisking operation conducted by the central paramilitary personnel at the violence-hit Manipur.

A total of 27 kgs of opium and one vehicle used in smuggling have been seized from them, the police said here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip, forces launched an operation at Kangvai Bazar in the Churachandpur district.

The frisking party found the contraband items hidden beside the engine bay of a hatchback which was heading toward Kwakta, Bishnupur district from Churachandpur.

From their’s preliminary interrogation, police established that the illegal items were to be transported into Assam from Manipur.

The two alleged smugglers have been identified as Kabir Ahmed of Karimganj, Assam, and Md Abdul Barik from Bishnupur.

Police said that a case under the NDPS Act 1985 has been registered against them.

The contraband items along with the two alleged smugglers were handed over to Churachandpur district police for further legal proceedings, the police added.