Imphal: Heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday night triggered massive landslides in Manipur on Wednesday, blocking five portions of the Imphal-Silchar highway and affecting the movement of vehicles.

One backhoe loader and a truck laden with machines being engaged in the NH-37 repairing works were also swept away by the landslides.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A landslide measuring around 100 feet blocked portions of the National Highway-37 in between Irang bridge and Awangkhul village part II under the Nungba Police Station in the Imphal-Silchar sector, in the Noneh district, police sources said.

There are also reports of landslides near Rangkhui village on the NH-37, which is the second lifeline of the state after the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway).

The clearing of the highway has been underway since then. Normal traffic will be allowed to resume once the clearance work is completed, a senior police official who is monitoring the situation said.

Around 400 goods-laden trucks are stranded on either side of the highway due to the landslide.