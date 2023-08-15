Guwahati: On Tuesday, a land dispute in Cachar district, Assam turned bloody as a 60-year-old man was allegedly killed over the dispute. 

As per reports, the deceased identified as Enam Uddin Laskar was attacked by a resident of the Kajidahar area in the district over the dispute.

The accused has been identified as Pakhi Miah.

As per the police, the families had a clash regarding a plot of land on which both parties had staked a claim. 

Both of the parties had a clash even earlier, however, that was resolved.

But on Tuesday, they had another clash and this led to a brawl.

Pakhi Miah allegedly assaulted Laskar with a baton.

During the incident, Laskar received serious injuries and even though he was taken to the hospital, he died on the way.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

