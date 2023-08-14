Guwahati: A madrassa teacher has been accused of murdering a 12-year-old student in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, a beheaded body of a 12-year-old madrassa student was recovered in the Darussalam Hafizia Madrasa in Cachar on Sunday.

However, the accused was identified on Monday.

As per reports, the accused madrassa teacher had confessed that he had beheaded the student to take revenge.

The accused was identified as Hafiz Mousin Rahman.

He had earlier assaulted the student for allegedly running away from the madrassa. But later, he was forced to seek a public apology from the student for the act.

While he did apologise for the assault, on Saturday night he killed the minor boy mercilessly as revenge.

The police are now verifying all facts and investigations are on.