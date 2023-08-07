SILCHAR: A huge quantity of explosive materials, which were believed to be meant for transport to violence-hit Manipur were recovered and seized by the police in Assam.

The seizure of the explosive materials was made at Ranighat in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday (August 06).

Around 200 gelatin sticks and detonators used for making bombs were recovered.

According to reports, the two youths, who were carrying a sack-full of explosive materials, abandoned it after being challenged by a police team.

The two youths managed to escape.

However, an investigation into the case has been launched.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes and large-scale violence broke out in the state.

Over 150 people have lost their lives and thousands others were displaced in the violence in Manipur.