Guwahati: A person who was arrested for alleged rhino poaching was shot dead by a team of the Assam Police in Chirang as he tried to “flee” from custody.

As per reports, the police had to resort after the suspect, identified as Nareswar Basumatary tried to flee.

It may be mentioned that he was among three poaching accused arrested near the Indo-Bhutan border.

Along with Nareswar Basumatary, Biran Narzary and Bahadur Magar were arrested during a joint operation.

They were arrested by the Chirang Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Following the arrest, the accused reported confessed that they were involved in two recent rhino killings in Manas National Park.

The department also seized a handmade gun with ammo and rhino body parts from their possession.

Their custody was handed over to the Special Task Force of the Assam Police later.

Following the custody, the STF took them to the Indo-Bhutan border to trace other accused linked with them.

However, reports claimed that while visiting the site, Nareswar tried to flee from custody.

He allegedly attacked the police during the attempt following which, the police had to resort to “controlled firing”.

As per reports, Nareswar was hit by the bullet. He died on the way to a hospital.

Right after the incident, Assam DGP GP Singh in a tweet wrote, “Stay safe. @assampolice is with you.”