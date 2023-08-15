GUWAHATI: The Assam government is aiming to make an environment of peace and security in the state, so as the draconian armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) can be completely lifted from the state by the end of this year.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 15), while delivering his Independence Day speech in Guwahati.

“The Assam government is aiming is to completely withdraw the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) from the state by the end of this year,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the issue of AFSPA, the Assam CM also took a dig at the previous Congress governments in the state.

He said that the previous Congress government in Assam had “requested the Centre to extend AFSPA in the state for at least 62 times”.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the BJP came to power in the state in 2016, the “law and order situation improved”.

“AFSPA has already been withdrawn from many districts and improved law and order situation will enable in completely lifting the act from entire Assam,” Sarma said.

It may be mentioned here that AFSPA is currently in force in eight districts of Assam.