Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government will shortly commence administrative re-organisation work following the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

Addressing the gathering at Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Sarma said there will be no sub-division system in the state and that sub-districts will be formed in each constituency.

He said the decision to do away with the sub-division system was taken in order to bring administrative efficiency and to ensure that people have easy access to government services.

“There will be no sub-division system in the state. We will form sub-districts in each constituency. This will bring administrative efficiency and ensure that people have easy access to government services,” Sarma said.

He added that the decision to merge some districts was taken in order to make them more economically viable.

“We have merged some districts in order to make them more economically viable. A decision will be taken within two months in case of the districts that have been merged with other existing districts,” Sarma said.

Regarding protest against delimitaion, Sarma said that while some protests against the final delimitation report are taking place, people have to accept it as reality.

The final report on delimitation, which was published by the Election Commission (EC) on August 11, retained the number of assembly constituencies in Assam at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14.

However, it revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies as mentioned in the draft notification.

The EC has stated that 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while nine assembly and one Lok Sabha seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

On protests in some parts over the final report, Sarma said that the government will address the concerns of the people.

He also claimed that the final notification has accepted some of the suggestions placed by the state government in line with the demands of the people.