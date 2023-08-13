GUWAHATI: The Army cannot put an end to the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

This was stated by Assam chief minister and convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Army will not be able to solve anything (in Manipur),” said Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He made this statement while reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Parliament that the Indian Army can put an end to ongoing violence in Manipur withing a couple of days, if given the authority.

Reacting to this statement of Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister said: “They (Army) will only be able to bring temporary peace. But, a solution has to come from the heart, not from the bullet.”

Further speaking on the discussions in the Parliament on Manipur violence, he said that the opposition had no intention of engaging in meaningful debate on the issue.

“They (opposition) demanded that PM Modi should speak on Manipur and when he started speaking they walked out. The opposition had nothing to do with Manipur. They just wanted to disrupt the Parliament. As a principal party, they should have listened to Prime Minister’s speech till the last,” Sarma said.