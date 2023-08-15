Guwahati: Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita triggered a controversy on Tuesday after he hoisted the national flag upside down at the party headquarters in Guwahati on the occasion of Independence Day.

Kalita hoisted the flag with the green strip on top, instead of the saffron strip. The mistake was not noticed by Kalita or the other party leaders present at the event. However, it was pointed out by some party workers after Kalita had finished his speech.

The flag was then brought down and hoisted again by Kalita in the correct manner. However, the incident has sparked a controversy, with many people criticizing Kalita for his carelessness.

“It is a serious offense to hoist the national flag upside down. Kalita should be held accountable for his actions,” said one social media user.

Kalita has apologized for the mistake, saying that he did not realize that the flag was upside down. He said that he had instructed the party workers to hoist the flag in the correct manner, but they had made a mistake.

The Flag Code of India, 2022, prohibits the hoisting of the national flag upside down. The code also states that anyone who violates the code can be punished with imprisonment for up to three years, or a fine, or both.