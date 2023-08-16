GUWAHATI: In a thrilling adventure that took them deep into the remote landscapes of the Northeastern state of Manipur, a team of intrepid scientists has made a remarkable discovery.

The team of scientists discovered cryptic salamander species hidden in mystical mountain lakes of Manipur.

The species was named after Zaimeng Lake.

Zaimeng is a Liangmei dialect word, meaning “Puzzle Lake” or “Mystery Lake”.

Their journey into the heart of the Khongtheng Mountain Range led to the discovery of a new cryptic species within the Genus Tylototriton, long concealed among the enigmatic amphibians of the region.

The newfound species, Tylototriton zaimeng, has been mistaken for its close relatives, T Himalayanus and T Verrucosus, until now.

Deep within the mysterious mountain lakes of Manipur, an expedition of dedicated scientists embarked on an adventure of a lifetime, driven by the desire to unlock the secrets of the natural world.

Among them, Dr HT Decemson, Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga, Premjit Singh Elangbam, Mathipi Vabeiryureilai, Parag Shinde, Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dmitriy V Arkhipov, Andrey M. Bragin, and Nikolay A Poyarkov, with Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga and Nikolay A Poyarkov standing out as the leading minds behind this extraordinary journey.

Their quest was no ordinary mission; it was an integrative taxonomic analysis, merging the powerful tools of molecular research and the keen eye of morphological examination.

Their goal was to uncover the hidden mysteries of the Tylototriton Verrucosus species group, whose members had long kept their identities concealed, confusing even the most experienced herpetologists.

In their pursuit of knowledge, the scientists found themselves mesmerized by a creature they had never encountered before, a medium-sized salamander unlike any other.

The Tylototriton zaimeng, as they would later name it, revealed itself with distinct characteristics that set it apart from its close relatives.

Its head was massive and wide, with a rounded snout and protruding supratemporal bony ridges, while a well-developed sagittal ridge adorned its crown.

The creature’s limbs, short and elegantly formed, did not overlap when adpressed along its body.

A wide and unsegmented vertebral ridge ran along its back, accompanied by 13–14 pairs of rib nodules, marking a clear distinction from its kin.

Tylototriton zaimeng displayed a stunning brown colouration, embellished with dull orange to yellowish-brown markings ON its head, vertebral ridge, rib nodules, palms, soles, vent, and ventral tail ridge. Vomerine teeth, elegantly organized in two distinctly curved bell-shaped series, further differentiated this mysterious creature.

Yet, the journey of discovery did not end with mere morphological revelations. The scientists delved deeper into the molecular realm, analyzing the ND2 and 16S rRNA Mitochondrial DNA genes of Tylototriton Zaimeng.

The results confirmed that this cryptic species belonged to Clade I of the subgenus Tylototriton, and astonishingly, it emerged as a sister species to T Panwaensis and T Houi.

The genetic divergence, with a p-distance of 3.0% in the ND2 gene, underscored the uniqueness of this newly uncovered species.

While the thrill of discovery was palpable, the scientists also recognized the significance of their findings for conservation efforts.

The range of Tylototriton zaimeng IS confined to the mystical Khongtheng Mountain Range, distinct from the territories of T. panwaensis and T. houi, which occupied regions in northern Myanmar and southern China. Such isolation and limited distribution prompted the researchers to advocate for the inclusion of Tylototriton zaimeng in the IUCN Red List as a Vulnerable (VU) species, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts to protect this enigmatic creature and its fragile habitat.

The chosen epithet “zaimeng” stems from the captivating Liangmei dialect term, translating to “Puzzle Lake” or “Mystery Lake.”

This captivating name is a nod to the remarkable Zaimeng Lake nestled within Koubru Forest Division. This very lake unveiled the pioneering revelation of crocodile newts in Manipur.

The name beautifully encapsulates the ancestral saga of the Zeliangrong lineage from Thonglang Village. Enthralled by the lake’s enigma, these forebears wandered endlessly, trapped in mesmerizing circles.

The tale of Tylototriton zaimeng, the cryptic salamander species from the depths of Manipur’s mountain lakes, is one of adventure, perseverance, and discovery.

As the scientific world celebrates this groundbreaking revelation, it reminds us that hidden wonders lie within the most mysterious corners of our planet, awaiting the intrepid souls who dare to seek them.

With every revelation, the bond between humanity and the natural world strengthens, urging us to protect and cherish the treasures that nature so generously shares with us.

The recognition of Manipur populations of Tylototriton as a distinct species, Tylototriton zaimeng sp Nov would benefit its conservation, as well as further underline the importance of the montane subtropical forests of northeastern India as one of the key centres of herpe-tofaunal diversity in Asia.

Further intensified survey efforts are required to document the amphibian fauna of the region and to elaborate on the corresponding conservation measures.

Mountain forests in north-eastern India are threatened to a greater degree than in other parts of India and, hence, immediate efforts to document the biodiversity of the region are imperative to ensure its conservation.

The fieldwork was organised and funded by Mizoram University and was conducted under the permission of Manipur Chief Wildlife Warden, Dr Aditya K Joshi.

The new species can be easily distinguished from members of the subgenus Yaotriton by having light colour markings on head, vertebral ridge, rib nodules, palms, soles, vent and ventral tail ridge.

The new species can be further distinguished from T panhai by having light colour markings on entire limbs. Tylototriton zaimeng sp. nov. can be distinguished from T taliangensis, by having light markings on distinct rib nodules, lips and parotoids (vs. lacking distinct rib nodules, generally dark charcoal-black body colouration with light orange to red markings only on the posterior part of parotoids, digits, palms, soles, vent and ventral tail ridge in T taliangensis).

Tylototriton zaimeng sp. nov. can be distinguished from T. pseudoverrucosus and T. kweichowensis by having isolated light markings on rib nodules (vs. connected markings forming light dorsolateral lines.