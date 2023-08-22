IMPHAL: Manipur has been rocked by a fresh spate of violence.

Violence and killing has been reported from different parts of Manipur.

A 50-year-old man has been killed, whose body was recovered from the Heingang – the home constituency of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Manipur police has sought the cooperation of the people in identifying the body of the man.

The body has been lying at the morgue of the JNIMS hospital in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Moreover, according to Manipur police, a 38-year-old man, identified as Rajkumar Bung, was also shot by unknown gunmen in his left calf at Wangoo in Wangoo police station on Tuesday (August 21) morning.

The reason behind the shooting is yet to be established, the Manipur police informed.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The injured person is being treated at the Wangoo health centre, the Manipur police said.

Furthermore, unknown miscreants also set on fire at least four abandoned houses, one kuccha hut, and one community hall at Langol in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Six persons have been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the incidents of arson.

Meanwhile, seven (7) weapons and 81 rounds of ammunition have also been recovered by the security forces in Manipur during search operations in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts.