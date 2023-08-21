Imphal: City police raided dens in Imphal city on Monday and claimed to have seized high-quality Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquors in the dry Manipur state.

The police said that based on a specific piece of information, a team from City Police Station, Imphal West district, conducted a random drive at a den in Pologround Maning and adjacent areas at around 10 am on Monday.

Also Read: Assam: Police arrest three KLO linkmen in extortion case

During the drive against liquor, the police seized 25 liters of different brands/bottles of IMFL and 120 liters of DIC liquors.Manipur has been declared a dry state after valley-based extremist groups, primarily the People’s Liberation Army, hijacked a mass movement against liquor and imposed a total ban.

Also Read: TMC eyes at five Lok Sabha seats in Assam

This led to the Manipur People’s Party government headed by RK Ranbir Singh enforcing prohibition in the state on April 1, 1991.

However, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were exempted from the total prohibition as they brew liquor for traditional purposes.