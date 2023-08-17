IMPHAL: At least five alleged drugs traders have been arrested by the Manipur police in Imphal West district during a frisking and checking operation.

One .32 pistol, loaded with one live round, Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, codeine phosphate and a vehicle were recovered in the operation on Wednesday (August 16) night, the Manipur police informed on Thursday (August 17).

“Acting on a tip, a team of Singjamei police station Commandos waylaid at the western side of Singjamei Bridge in Imphal West district at around 11 pm on Wednesday and overpowered them,” the Manipur police said.

“From their possession, one .32 pistol loaded with one live round (from the possession of Chingkhomba), 7 mobile phones 2 bags containing Rs 3.5 lakh, one Creta vehicle (black in color without registration number), 2 loose vehicle number plates and 3 bottles of CODEDYL-T 100ml, which contains Codeine Phosphate 10 mg each have been recovered,” the Manipur police said.

The arrested persons are residents of Thoubal district in Manipur.

They have been identified as Pangambam Chingkhomba Meitei (28), Yumkhaibam Moshin (24), Md Mehtab (30), Maibam Sharukh Khan (28) and Chingakham Sunder Singh (31).

The arrested persons along with the seized articles have been handed over to Singjamei police station in Manipur and a case has been taken up.