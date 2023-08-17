GUWAHATI: Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) strongly abhorred the stage-managed gangrape of a Meitei woman at Lamka in Manipur’s Churachandpur on May 3 saying that it was a political gimmick of the “pseudo women rights activists Meirapaibis” to help gain empathy from across India and the world in their attempt to annihilate the indigenous Kukis from their ancestral land.

In a statement here on Wednesday, KWOHR president Ngaineikim said: “It is indeed highly obnoxious and outlandish for a community, claiming to have over 2000 years of civilization, demoted themselves to such extent of synthesizing fictitious gang rape of a Meitei woman in Lamka. The theatrical skills of Meitei women have been exhibited in full public view right from the high voltage drama of the aborted, if not sabotaged, resignation life of their chief minister N Biren Singh to the newly-found artificial gang rape of Meitei woman.”

Ngaineikim said every rational thinking individual has a priori notion that such a “sinister design” in an attempt to shroud the gang raping of two Kuki women on May 4 the viral video of which shocked and shamed the entire nation while the victims await justice.

“The Meiteis’ disinformation campaign, lies and deception could, in no way deter us from our collective effort to have a separate administration, devoid of Meitei’s hegemony in all spheres of life,” Ngaineikim said.

“There is a certain element of truth in the name called Meirapaibis for they have been torch-bearers indeed, in torching the houses belonging to the Kukis apart from killing and maiming them in the most barbaric manner. It’s painful that Meitei womenfolk are desperately seeking empathy through their theatrical skills in creating artificial gang rape of a Meitei woman,” Ngaineikim said.

The KWOHR reiterated that such an alleged incident of rape has never happened in Lamka since the outburst of Meitei’s greed and envy in the disastrous form of ethnic cleansing of the “oppressed minority Kuki community”.

“It is advisable for the Meitei women to recall and have a close watch on the compassionate role rendered to the Meitei community in Lamka wherein the Kuki women formed a human chain to protect the Meiteis, including women and children, for safe and secured passage to Imphal Valley,” she said.

The KWOHR also entreated the authorities to probe the alleged gangrape incident and punish the culprits and those elements trying to exacerbate the crisis to ensure that a certain degree of law prevailed state,” she added.