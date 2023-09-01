IMPHAL: Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, former Rajya Sabha MP and Olympic medallist, has sought the intervention of the central government for early restoration of peace and normalcy in strife-torn Manipur.

Mary Kom has shot off a letter to union home minister Amit Shah seeking early restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Mary Kom belongs to the Kom tribal community in Manipur which has maintained a neutral stand in the ongoing Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence in the state.

Mary Kom has sought the assistance of the security forces to prevent both warring communities from intruding and spreading violence at Kom villages in Manipur.

She also requested the personnel of the Indian Army, paramilitary and state forces to be impartial in carrying out their responsibilities to safeguard the population and to be successful in maintaining peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Mary Kom pleaded: “Everyone in Manipur, especially the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo, join together, set aside their differences, and restore peace and normalcy to the state. We all need to co-exist.”

She also urged the governments at the Centre and in Manipur to give “this problem” top priority and find an amicable solution soon for the sake of the populace and to save lives.

The Kom tribes are one of the indigenous people of Manipur and one of the smallest among the minorities and have always maintained neutrality in all matters.

She said, “Koms are caught in the middle of the communal carnage between the Mieties and Kukis.”

She adds: “Owing to our weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude on our jurisdiction.”

In the ongoing ethnic carnage between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3, over 150 individuals lost their lives and thousands were displaced.