Imphal: At least six people have been killed and 13 injured in intermittent gun battles between the gunmen belonging to Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur’s Naranseina, Thamnapokpi, Ngangkha Lawai, and Khoirentak areas since Tuesday (August 29).

The violence is a renewed outbreak of the long-standing ethnic conflict between the two communities, which has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

The latest clashes were triggered by a land dispute between a Meitei and a Kuki family in Naranseina in Manipur.

On Tuesday (August 29), two people were killed in the initial clashes. The violence then escalated, with more people being killed and injured in the following days.

On Thursday, the third day of the violence, two Meiteis and two Kukis were killed. Five other people were injured in the firing. The injured have been taken to hospitals in Imphal for treatment.

The security forces have been deployed in the affected areas to try to bring the violence under control. However, the clashes are still underway.

The government has called for an end to the violence and has urged the two communities to resolve their differences peacefully.