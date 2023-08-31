Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday declared an emergency shutdown in Manipur‘s Lamka district, effective immediately.

The shutdown comes in response to a series of intense attacks allegedly carried out by Meitei militants on Kuki-Zo villages in the district.

The affected areas include Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai, and Sugnu in Manipur’s Lamka district.

The attacks have resulted in widespread panic and disruption, and the ITLF has taken the unprecedented step of declaring an emergency shutdown in order to ensure the safety and security of the local residents, ITLF said.

The outfit said the shutdown will remain in effect until further notice. During this time, essential emergency services such as medical assistance, police support, water supply, electricity, and press services will continue to operate without interruption, it added.

The decision to declare an emergency shutdown reflects the severity of the situation and the ITLF’s commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of the people within the affected areas.

The organization’s Media & Publicity department issued this statement, highlighting the necessity of this action to mitigate the ongoing threat posed by the Meitei militants.