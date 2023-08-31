Imphal: The hunger strike launched by two women members of a powerful women’s organization in Manipur entered its second day on Thursday.

The women, N Gangaleima of Basikhong and Chongtham Pramo Leima of Singjamei Kshetri leikai, both from Imphal East district, are the first batch of the indefinite hunger strike that began on Wednesday.

They launched the strike under the aegis of the Thawai Mirel Women Wing, a newly formed organization of Manipur.

The new outfit is demanding, among others, the unification of all civil society organizations (CSOs) in the state to guide the people under a common agenda and the convening of a special assembly session to pass a resolution for saving Manipur.

N Gangaleima said that the people need CSOs that can hold the government accountable for its negligence of the prevailing situation in the state.

She pointed out that the violent conflict that began on May 3 is nearly four months old, but there seems to be no unity among the CSOs.

She called upon on all the organizations to come together and raise the voice of the people as one.

Chongtham Pramo Leima also denounced the recently concluded assembly session, which lasted only 30 minutes.

She stressed the need for assembly sessions that last for five days to pass resolutions, including finding a solution to the ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 150 lives.

The hunger strike is likely to continue until the government meets the demands of the Thawai Mirel Women Wing.