Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that a man has been arrested for shooting and injuring a farmer in the Naransena canal area of the interdistrict borders of Bishnupur and Churachandpur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the man was arrested during combing operations launched by the combined security forces and police in the aftermath of the incident. He was found to be dressed in security attires and was carrying a 303 rifle.

The farmer, identified as Salam Jotin, 39, was working in his paddy field when he was shot on the shoulder. He is currently being treated at the Raj Medicity in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack on the farmer and said that the government will take strong action against those responsible.

He also appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and harmony.

The incident comes amid a recent upsurge in violence in Manipur. On Tuesday, two people were killed and eight others injured in a series of gunfights between rival ethnic groups.