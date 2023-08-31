Imphal: Assam Rifles personnel and tribal villagers in Manipur‘s Ukhrul district joined forces to clear a massive landslide that had rendered the main road impassable.

The landslide occurred on August 28, 2023, and blocked the road between Mapum village and the district headquarters.

The villagers were stranded on both sides of the road, and many of them were unable to access essential supplies.

The Assam Rifles personnel immediately responded to the situation and began clearing the landslide. They were joined by the villagers, who volunteered to help.

The joint effort was successful in clearing the landslide within a few hours. This restored road connectivity and allowed the villagers to resume their normal activities.

The successful clearance also provided safe passage to 17 families, including 13 men, 10 women, and 4 children. The families had been stranded on the other side of the landslide and were rescued by the Assam Rifles personnel.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of community resilience. When communities and armed forces work together, they can overcome even the most difficult challenges.

The timely intervention of the Assam Rifles personnel and the villagers is a shining example of how cooperation can save lives and restore normalcy in times of crisis.