Guwahati: Within hours, the newly inaugurated Nilachal flyover in Maligaon of Guwahati, Assam witnessed an accident leaving one injured.

As per reports, a truck had hit a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) atop the flyover. The cart was overturned and the GMC worker sustained some minor injuries.

The incident took place early in the morning when the worker was on regular duties of collecting garbage on the flyover.

The truck involved in the incident was later impounded and legal proceedings were initiated.

It may be mentioned that the Nilachal Flyover was inaugurated on Wednesday and it is said to be the longest flyover in Assam.

It connects Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction.

It is a 2.6 km long four-lane flyover that was built at a cost of Rs 420 crores.