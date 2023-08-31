GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) In Assam on Thursday to develop technology for the production of marketable grade green activated carbon from bamboo dust.

Bamboo dust will be generated while preparing bamboo chips for the 2nd Generation Biorefinery being set up by NRL through its joint venture company, Assam Bio-Refinery Private Limited.

As part of the project, a plant with a capacity of 5 metric tons per batch will be set up to produce green activated carbon by pyrolyzing bamboo dust.

“This research and development project is also aimed at developing technology for the production of very high-grade chemically activated carbon with applications in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and mining industries,” said a senior NRL official.

The MoU was signed on behalf of NRL by Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and Dean, IISI, IIT Guwahati, Professor G Krishnamoorthy.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sanjay Choudhuri, Director (Finance), NRL, Professor Senthilmurugan Subbiah, IITG, and senior officials from NRL and IIT Guwahati.

The project will be carried out as an industry-academia collaboration and will enhance the capacity of both NRL and IIT Guwahati by sharing relevant data and information.