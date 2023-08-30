Imphal: A column of central forces and Manipur Police apprehended a self-styled captain of the NSCN (IM) along with a 9 mm carbine and 5 live rounds in an operation at Sawombung in Imphal East district on Wednesday, an official source said.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising columns from Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, and Manipur Police, commenced operations in the general area of Sawombung, about 12 km from Imphal.

Assam Rifles commenced discreet monitoring and tracked the movement of the cadre, the source said.

During a checking and frisking at a checkpoint on NH 202 near Sawombung, the team detained a suspected person who was later identified as Self-Styled Captain Shiningson Chilhang, aged 45 years, son of Mathotmi Chilhang of Leikoiching Village, District Senapati of Manipur, an active cadre of NSCN (IM).

The team also seized one 9mm Carbine and five live rounds.

The apprehended person along with the seized weapon has been handed over to Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East District for necessary legal action.