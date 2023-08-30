Imphal: A soldier of the India Reserved Battalion (IRB) and two civilians were injured in an ongoing gunfight at Leingangkhul/Naransena, near the interdistricts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, Manipur on Wednesday.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment while the firefight continued, hospital sources said.

With the injuries to three individuals, the total number of people injured in the gun battles that began on Tuesday has risen to 11, including a farmer. Two people have been killed.

The gun battles between suspected armed miscreants and village volunteers of the Meiteis began at 6:00 AM on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: FCI accused of irregularities after truck found illegally loaded with rice in Tangla

On Wednesday, the miscreants attacked and hurled local-made bombs that exploded at around 2:14 PM near the 2nd IRB camp stationed at the strategic area in Naransena village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

One IRB personnel and two civilians were injured when they were hit by the splinters of the bombs.

The injured were rushed to Raj Medicity in Imphal for medical treatment.

Notably, on Tuesday, two people – one Kuki and another Meitei – lost their lives and eight others were injured in the sporadic gun battles in the same areas.

Also Read: Tripura: 558 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.25 crore in Unakoti

Manipur police commandos, the Indian army, and para-military personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation, the police said.

In the ongoing ethnic violence between the two communities, over 150 people have lost their lives so far.