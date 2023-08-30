Imphal: Irate women vigilante groups (Meira Paibis) took to the streets and burnt the effigies of the Manipur governor, Chief Minister, speaker, and BJP leaders at Singjamei bazaar in Imphal on Tuesday night.

The Meira Paibis in large numbers set fire to the effigies of the Manipur Governor, Chief Minister, Manipur speaker, BJP Northeast in-charge, and BJP Manipur Pradesh president at around 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

They are demanding the government to reconvene another session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, calling Tuesday’s sitting a mockery to the people of Manipur.

They also condemned the ruling BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for concluding the state assembly session in just 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Amidst burning the effigies, they also shouted slogans, “Down with the Manipur government for ending the assembly session in 30 minutes,” and called for the resignation of ministers and BJP leaders from their respective posts for failing to protect the lives of people due to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

On the sidelines of the protest, Manitombi Devi, a leader of the group, said that the very short duration of the assembly session is a challenge to Indian democracy, especially for the displaced people who have been unable to return to their homes and those who gave their lives to protect the territory of Manipur.

In the communal carnage, over 60,000 people have been displaced and over 150 have lost their lives.

The violence erupted on May 3 between the Meiteis and Kukis.

Another Meira Paibi leader, RK Memton, also warned of launching different forms of agitation unless the government reconvenes another session at the earliest.