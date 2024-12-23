New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a trailblazer in Indian cinema and a central figure in the parallel cinema movement, has passed away at the age of 90.

His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed the news to SCREEN, stating, “It is true. Mr. Shyam Benegal passed away this evening at 6.30 pm.”

Benegal breath his last at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, where he had been receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest visionaries of Indian cinema, Benegal’s influence and contributions to the film industry are unparalleled.

Throughout his illustrious career, he received numerous accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in cinema, and a remarkable 18 National Film Awards.

Benegal made his feature film directorial debut with Ankur in 1974, starring Anant Nag and Shabana Azmi. The critically acclaimed film earned the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and is celebrated as a milestone in Indian cinema.

His 1975 film Nishant, an even greater achievement, was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.

Featuring an ensemble cast that included Girish Karnad, Shabana Azmi, Anant Nag, Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, and Naseeruddin Shah, Nishant showcased Benegal’s exceptional storytelling and directorial prowess.

Among his other notable works are Manthan, Bhumika: The Role, Junoon, Arohan, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Well Done Abba, Mammo, Sardari Begum, and Zubeidaa.

For his groundbreaking contributions to cinema, Benegal was honored with the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 1991.

Benegal’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian filmmaking, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.