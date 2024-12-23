Guwahati: The mortal remains of Bhutan’s former Consul General, Dasho Tshering Wangda, were cremated with full state honors in Gelephu on Monday.

Wangda was cremated near his mother’s memorial at his Sarpang farmhouse in Gelephu, attended by over 500 mourners.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several ministers, and India’s Ambassador to Bhutan were among those present at the cremation.

The 72-year-old Wangda lost his life on December 15th in an elephant attack at his farmhouse.

A prominent figure in Bhutan-India relations, Wangda served as Vice President of the Bhutan-India Friendship Association. He was deeply admired by the people of Assam for his efforts in strengthening ties between the two nations.

During his tenure as Consul General in Kolkata, he cultivated close relationships with numerous retired Indian bureaucrats stationed in Assam.

Beyond his diplomatic career, Wangda was a talented singer of Hindi film songs and was widely respected for his kindness and compassion.