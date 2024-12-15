Guwahati: Dasho Tshering Wangda, a former Consul General of Bhutan, lost his life last night around 1:30 AM in an elephant attack at his farmhouse in Sarpang in Bhutan.

The incident occurred in Jubree, Samtenling, a region bordering Assam in India. A solitary elephant, venturing into Wangda’s property, attacked him as he attempted to ward off the wild animal.

The 72-year-old diplomat is survived by his wife and five children–two sons and three daughters.

Wangda was a prominent figure in Bhutan-India relations, serving as the Vice President of the Bhutan-India Friendship Association.

He was deeply admired by the people of Assam for his efforts in fostering strong ties between the two nations.

During his tenure as Consul General in Kolkata, he cultivated close relationships with many retired Indian bureaucrats posted in Assam.

Beyond his diplomatic career, Wangda was a talented singer of Hindi film songs and was widely respected for his kind and compassionate nature.