Guwahati: At least 18 people were apprehended while attempting to smuggle cattle in Nagaon, Assam.

The suspects were apprehended in the Kachua area in Nagaon’s Kampur.

The police also seized nine pickup trucks loaded with cattle.

Police said that they were attempting to smuggle the cattle from Kachua to Meghalaya via West Karbi Anglong.

Based on input, the police had initiated an investigation.

During the operation, the police succeeded in rescuing 108 cattle that were loaded with no valid papers.

The cattle were then transferred to a rescue centre for further investigation.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police.