Guwahati: Two alleged wildlife smugglers were arrested from Nilbagan in the Nagaon-Hojai border of Assam with tiger skin and bones on Tuesday.
As per sources, the Customs Department foiled the wildlife trafficking attempt, seizing a tiger cub’s skin with a sizable quantity of bones.
According to officials, the smugglers had killed the tiger over a year ago and were attempting to smuggle its skin to Myanmar.
The Customs Department said that it had a tip-off on a possible trade of the animal parts.
Based on the input, they launched a probe and arrested the smugglers.
They were trying to sell the tiger skin on the grey market.
Sources said that while the international market fetches Rs 1 crore for a full-grown tiger skin.
However, the arrested persons were attempting to sell the skin for 80 lakhs.
Further investigation regarding the seizure is being carried out.