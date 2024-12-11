Guwahati: A 25-year-old youth died at a rehabilitation centre in Sivasagar, Assam mysteriously on Tuesday.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Palash Chetia.

Reports stated that he was rushed to a hospital by the members of a private rehabilitation centre in Betbari, Sivasagar.

However, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

His family has suspected foul play in the incident and has called for an investigation.

Chetia, a resident of Betbari village in Sivasagar district, was undergoing treatment at the ‘Overcome Foundation’ rehab centre.

He was rushed to a private hospital for medical assistance after he reportedly collapsed at the centre due to unknown reasons.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar incident last month, where a 25-year-old youth from Meghalaya, Rickleson Joreba, died after collapsing at a de-addiction centre in Guwahati. Joreba was undergoing treatment at another rehab centre.

Investigations into Chetia’s death are ongoing, and further details are awaited.