Assam: Silent protest in Guwahati demanding peace in Manipur

Guwahati: A silent protest was observed by various intellectuals, personalities and organisations on Tuesday in Guwahati, Assam to express solidarity with the people of Manipur.

The protest was held at Chandmari in Guwahati, Assam, to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and demand the return of peace and normalcy to the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event also coincided with International Human Rights Day.

Also Read: Assam: Interstate bike lifting gang busted, six held

The protest was organized by a group of over 230 writers, intellectuals, and eminent people, expressing concern about the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state has been experiencing violence and unrest for over a year and a half, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and the displacement of thousands of people.

Also Read: Manipur: Bomb threat at FMCG company in Bishnupur

The protest was led by the Axom Nagarik Samaj and Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, Assam along with prominent intellectuals and personalities including Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Thomas Menamparampil, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Dulal Ch Goswami among others.

They accused the government of being more focused on winning elections than addressing the concerns of the people.

The protesters also expressed concern that the tension in Manipur could spread to other states in the North East.