Imphal: A hand grenade was discovered at the main entrance of a food production unit in Buishnupur, Manipur on Tuesday.

According to reports, the explosive device was found lying on an envelope addressed to the company.

The incident took place near the main entrance of Kangla Food Products, in Nambol Phoijing Makha on Tuesday morning.

The grenade was sent in an envelope addressed to Kangla Food Products.

Following the discovery of the grenade, the police were called with the bomb detection and disposal squad.

Later the explosive was deposed.

The police have recovered the bomb and have begun further investigation into the case.

However, the motive behind the bomb plantation is not yet known.

Police suspect that monetary demands may be the cause behind the threat. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

It may be mentioned that Kangla Food Products is a leading FMCG brand in Manipur with its core products being snacks.