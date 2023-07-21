Shillong: The Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders’ Forum (KJCLF) in Meghalaya issued a strong call to the Meira Paibis of Manipur, urging them to uphold their commitment to safeguarding and upholding the respect and dignity of women in society.

In the wake of the recent heinous crimes against women in violence-hit Manipur, the KJCLF expressed deep condemnation for these atrocious acts and sternly denounced all those involved directly or indirectly in encouraging such crimes.

“The KJCLF deplores these ghastly acts and in the strongest terms condemns all those who are directly involved and indirectly encourage such crimes. We call on the Meira Paibis of Manipur to stand true to your commitment to protecting, promoting and upholding the respect and dignity of women in society,” the forum stated.

The ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Manipur, with seemingly no end in sight, has shocked the conscience of the nation.

The perpetrators of these crimes have sunk to the depths of depravity, behaving like animals – mean, savage, and preying on defenceless women who are helpless against the wild and frenzied mob, the forum said.

Chief Minister Biren Singh’s acknowledgement of hundreds of such cases in Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expression of pain and anger, stating that such crimes bring shame to the whole country, has been noted with great dismay.

The forum expects that the PM’s assurance that the guilty will not be spared will be realized through swift and resolute action.

KJCLF also expressed appreciation for the intervention of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, urging the government to take immediate action. This assurance instils hope among the country and particularly the victims that justice will be served.