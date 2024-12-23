Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, chaired a meeting of the Advisory Committee of Dibrugarh Airport on Monday.

Sonowal reviewed the progress of the Runway Expansion project and discussed various aspects of the airport’s infrastructure with the committee.

Speaking at the meeting, the Union Minister emphasized the significant growth witnessed by Dibrugarh Airport since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He highlighted the airport’s role as a gateway to Northeast India’s prosperity, facilitated by enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure.

Sonowal credited the government’s UDAN scheme for transforming domestic aviation, increasing flight frequencies, and making air travel more accessible to citizens across the country.

“The Dibrugarh Airport holds immense importance for Assam and the Northeast,” stated Sonowal.

“The central government is committed to modernizing the airport, and the Runway Expansion project is a key step in this direction. We expect this project to be completed by next year, further boosting the airport’s capabilities and regional development,” he added.