DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) in Dibrugarh, Assam during its special general meeting on Sunday, dedicated the newly built sports complex located at the Dibrugarh Outdoor Stadium in the name of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The sports complex was officially named “Sarbananda Sonowal Sports Complex”.

The association said that they decided to name the complex after Sonowal in recognition of his “remarkable contributions to sports and development in the region”.

During his tenure as the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2014 to 2016 and as Chief Minister of Assam from 2016-2021, Sonowal played a crucial role in initiating several mega sports projects, including the construction of a multi-sports facility, cricket gallery, flood lights and sports hostel at the Outdoor Stadium, they stated.

Furthermore, it was announced during the meeting that there are plans to upgrade the existing sports facilities, including the Outdoor Stadium and DDSA Cricket Academy, to transform them into a fully-fledged sports complex.

