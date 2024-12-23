Udalguri: The double murder of two young siblings at Tangla town in Assam‘s Udalguri district has sparked widespread outrage and grief.

Citizens, alongside the victims’ family, are demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the horrific crime.

The alleged kidnapping and murder of the brothers on Friday have ignited protests across the region.

On Monday, led by the grieving mother, Geeta Sarmah, hundreds gathered outside Tangla Police Station, voicing their anger and demanding justice not only for the accused but also for those who may have aided him.

Protesters, including members of Bir Lachit Sena, Raijor Dal, and AKRSU, are calling for a fast-tracked trial and stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

They are also urging police to investigate potential accomplices, particularly the victims’ stepbrother, Neeraj Sarmah.

The last rites of the minors were performed on Monday, with hundreds paying their respects. In the evening, a candlelight vigil was held at Tangla Chariali, where citizens continued their calls for justice and accountability.

Addressing the protesters, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Udalguri, Muzzafar Hussain, and Bhergaon SDPO Durga Kingkar Sarma assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised a swift charge sheet.

Despite these assurances, public outrage continues to simmer, with citizens determined to ensure that justice is served and that all those involved in this heinous crime are brought to book.