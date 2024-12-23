Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in NABARD Assam.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialists on contract.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

ETL Developer

Data Scientist

Senior Business Analyst

Business Analyst

UI/UX Developer

Specialist-Data Management

Project Manager- Application Management

Senior Analyst- Network / SDWAN Operations

Senior Analyst-Cyber Security Operations

No. of posts :

ETL Developer : 1

Data Scientist : 2

Senior Business Analyst : 1

Business Analyst : 1

UI/UX Developer : 1

Specialist-Data Management : 1

Project Manager- Application Management : 1

Senior Analyst- Network / SDWAN Operations : 1

Senior Analyst-Cyber Security Operations : 1

Also Read : 10 beautiful places to visit in Kuwait

Qualification & Experience :

ETL Developer : B.E/B. Tech or M. Tech or Equivalent qualification such as MCA. Minimum 03 years’ experience in IT sector/ banking/ Financial Institution, post basic educational qualification.

Data Scientist : B.E./B. Tech or M. Tech/ MCA or Equivalent Degree with certification in Data Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics. Minimum 03 years of (post basic educational qualification) experience in related field.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior Business Analyst : Graduate in any discipline. Graduates in accounting, finance, economics,

mathematics, statistics, IT, etc. would be preferred. Minimum 03 years of (post basic educational qualification) experience as a BA in an IT firm/ BFSI organization

Business Analyst : Graduate in any discipline. Graduates in accounting, finance, economics,

mathematics, statistics, IT, etc. would be preferred. Minimum 02 years of (post basic educational qualification) experience as a BA in an IT firm/ BFSI organization.

UI/UX Developer : Graduate in any discipline. Graduates in accounting, finance, economics,

mathematics, statistics, IT, etc. would be preferred. Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT Firm/ Financial Institution, post the basic qualification.

Specialist-Data Management : Master in Social Work. 5-10 years of working experience in the field, with reputed NGOs/ CSRs, as project implementor/ Consultant/ Supervisor.

Project Manager- Application Management : 4-year bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering OR 3-Year bachelor’s degree plus post-graduate degree in Management, Information Technology or Computer Applications. Minimum 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Postgraduates of increasingly rich experience

Senior Analyst- Network / SDWAN Operations : Bachelor/Master of Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Engineering, ECE or any Engineering with required Network certifications. Minimum experience of 5 years for graduates and 3 years for Postgraduates

Senior Analyst-Cyber Security Operations : Minimum Graduate in the field of Computer Science / IT / Cyber Security. Post Graduate preferred. Minimum experience of 5 years for graduates and 3 years for Postgraduates of which minimum 2 years are in progressively rich Information / Cyber Security and Risk Management roles.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabardsdec24/ up to 5th January 2025.

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here