Agartala: A team of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Kumarghat Police station under Unakoti District, Tripura seized 558 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.25 crore.

Based on credible information on drug sales, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and a team from Kumarghat Police Station.

The operation party apprehended three individuals along with the heroin from the general area of Kumarghat in Unakoti District, Tripura.

Also Read: Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

The individuals along with the seized items were handed over to Kumarghat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Also Read: Eminent journalist from Assam Samudra Gupta Kashyap appointed as Chancellor of Nagaland University

On further verifying, the drugs were found to be worth more than Rs 2.25 crore in the international market.

Further, the police are trying to trace the origin of the said drugs.