GUWAHATI: Eminent journalist and former Assam state information commissioner – Samudra Gupta Kashyap has been appointed as Chancellor of Nagaland University.

President of India Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as Visitor of Nagaland University appointed Samudra Gupta Kashyap from Assam as Chancellor of the varsity for a period of five years.

An eminent journalist and author, Samudra Gupta Kashyap is a 1985-86 batch alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Kashyap is also an alumnus of the erstwhile Cotton College (now Cotton University).

He also hold a Masters degree in English from Gauhati University.

Samudra Gupta Kashyap served as a journalist for nearly 40 years.