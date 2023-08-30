Guwahati: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Udalguri, Assam has been accused of irregularities after a truck was found illegally loaded with rice near Tangla.

Reportedly, the illegal consignment of rice in the truck was seized by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Truck Owners Association on August 26.

The truck was handed over to the Kalaigaon police station immediately after it was intercepted by the association.

The truck owners association alleged that the FCI officials unauthorisedly allotted 836.44 quintals of rice online against GPSS and instead of releasing it in four trucks at the security gate of the food depot premises, they also released 96.819 quintals of rice in 195 sacks in a truck (AS 01, EC 4877) without tokens.

The truck based on suspicion was intercepted and the documents were checked.

The truck was smuggled rice illegally after the truck owners association checked the documents.

Further, the truck was found with CMR rice consignment.

With the truck being intercepted, the association accused the irregularities were led by Himanshu Shekhar, a Food Store Manager of Food Corporation of India.

The association further claimed that truck owners had to pay Rs 100 each for measuring the weight of each truck loaded with rice at the Food Corporation premises.

They have demanded an investigation into the matter.