MAZBAT: An elderly couple has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam.

The unfortunate incident has been reported from Mazbat town in Udalguri district of Assam.

The deceased persons have been identified as Someshwar Gayari (77) and Bui Gayari (67).

Notably, the couple were deep asleep when the wild elephant brought down their bamboo-made house and trampled them to death in the wee hours of Wednesday (August 30).

It is being suspected that the wild elephant had entered into the area from nearby forest in search of food.

It may be mentioned here that human-elephant conflict in Assam has been on the rise with people traversing into wildlife habitats more often.